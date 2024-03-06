Shake it off: Golfer Patty Tavatanakit draws inspiration from Taylor Swift for Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open

SINGAPORE – Taylor Swift is not only inspiring young fans in Singapore this week, as Thai golfer Patty Tavatanakit aims to shake off her fatigue when she tees off in her fourth tournament in as many weeks at the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open.

Watching the American singer on stage at the National Stadium – Swift is in town for six sold-out shows – the 24-year-old received a timely lesson ahead of the March 7-10 tournament.

World No. 27 Patty, who also competed in last week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship, said at a pre-event press conference: “I went to the Taylor Swift concert and it was amazing. While I had fun, I also learnt a lot of things.

“She’s a great performer and it was a three-hour-long concert, it has to be somewhat tiring for her at some point but she showed up every single night.

“To be honest, I’m not feeling 100 per cent, this is my fourth week playing but I’m going to do everything I can to show up and compete and represent Hana.”

Held at Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines Course, the second edition of the $1.1 million tournament is the season-opener for the 2024 Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA), which will offer a total prize purse of 30.9 billion won (S$31.1 million) across 30 events.

Patty will be looking to continue her fine form after getting off to a good start in 2024.

In February, she won the Ladies European Tour’s Saudi Ladies International for her first victory since 2021. A week later, she captured the Honda LPGA Thailand on home ground.

She said: “This off-season, I took some time off to reflect on the past few seasons.

“I didn’t have time to rest in 2022/23 so I took time off and did a lot of reflection, which led to a change in my approach, into looking at things, how I analyse my game, preparation including practice and adding some more people on my team.”

Also among the field of 108 players is defending champion Park Ji-young, who won the inaugural edition in 2022.

The last time, Park won the title by a stroke after the third and final round of the tournament was cancelled owing to inclement weather.

She went on to win two more events on the KLPGA, including the KB Financial Star Championship, one of the tour’s five Majors. It was a career achievement for Park, who has seven KLPGA titles but had not won multiple trophies in a single season before that.

Park, 28, said: “I’m very happy to be back in Singapore. I’ve been training a lot and I want to win and continue doing my best.”

Other players on the hunt here include 2023 KLPGA player of the year Lee Ye-won, who topped the Tour’s money list last season, and the tour’s Rookie of the Year winner Kim Min-byeol.

Singapore will be represented by professionals Amanda Tan and Koh Sock Hwee, as well as amateurs Aloysa Atienza, Jaymie Ng, Chen Xingtong and Jillian Kuk.

Koh, 35, said: “There are a lot of young girls playing this week and being exposed to such a high-level game will help them on this journey. Taking in the experience of the professionals they face this week will help them a lot in the future.”