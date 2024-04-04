A Parisian family affair for Singaporean fencer Amita Berthier at 2024 Olympics

SINGAPORE – The Paris Olympics will be a special family affair for national fencer Amita Berthier, as the 23-year-old prepares for her second outing in the multi-sport event.

In her debut in Tokyo 2020, her family was not able to travel to Japan as spectators were banned from stadiums during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time, they will get to see the youngest Berthier in action. With the July 26 - Aug 11 Games held in France – the country of birth of her late father Eric – her grandparents Guy and Danielle, who are in their 80s, will be making the trip down from Lyon to join her mother Uma and her three elder siblings.

Berthier said: “I know they’re supportive regardless of my results and I think they’re just looking forward to seeing me compete. They haven’t watched me in three years and now they’re watching me at the biggest stage of fencing.”

She hopes to give them more to cheer about, after making history in 2021 by becoming the first Singaporean fencer to qualify for the Olympics on merit. She was later joined by teammate and epee fencer Kiria Tikanah.

Her debut and first-round exit – she was knocked out in the table of 32 in Tokyo by eventual gold medallist Lee Kiefer of the United States – has only fuelled her ambition.

She said: “It was a bit disappointing but humbling at the same time because I was just very grateful to be there in the presence of all the top athletes in the world, but also to understand that I still have a long way to go to reach the top.

“I wanted to come back to the next Olympics as a contender rather than a participant because that’s how I felt at the last cycle.”

A top eight finish is the goal for the 2023 Asian championships bronze medallist, though the highly competitive athlete added that she would be “happy (but) not satisfied” with that result.

Drawing inspiration from Singapore’s only Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling, who announced his retirement this week, Berthier said: “I’m preparing myself physically now but the most important is to be mentally strong to know that on that day itself, it doesn’t matter if I’m ranked one or 56, anybody can beat anybody.”

To achieve her goal, Berthier, who was based in the United States over the past few years, has returned to Singapore to work with national foil head coach Oleg Matseichuk.

He was one of the factors for her relocation, as her previous coach Amgad Khazbak also works with Kiefer and cannot be in Berthier’s corner during the Olympics and world championships owing to a conflict of interest.

While studying in the US, Berthier also worked with former Tunisian Olympic bronze medallist Ines Boubakri for a year, but stopped in August 2023 as she found it difficult to work with so many coaches.

Matseichuk, who was appointed in November 2023 on a five-year contract, comes with an impressive CV.

During his time with the Japanese national team from 2003 to 2021, the Ukrainian led them to two silvers in Beijing 2008 (Yuki Ota) and London 2012 (men’s team).

In the lead-up to the Paris Games, the duo is focused on strength and conditioning, which takes up nine out of 10 training sessions a week.