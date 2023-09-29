Sporting Life

At the Games, what does a scream mean? Tactics. Intimidation. Nerves.

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Uzbekistan’s Paola Pliego (left) and Singapore’s Jolie Lee showing their emotions during their women’s sabre team quarter-finals match. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
A picture is worth a thousand words. Yeah, big deal. Give me a scream instead any day, for in sport it tells a hundred stories. You might believe these Asian Games are just to be seen, but no, it is to be heard. Listen and you can hear effort, relief, vindication, pain, joy. Sound here is pleasure, tactic, ruse and a high-decibel warning.

At the Tokyo Olympics, audio engineers set up 3,600 microphones across all arenas, even at the archery. Just to capture the hiss of a travelling arrow. Here in Hangzhou, microphones dot the landscape, but in one venue they’re redundant.

