397 volunteers honoured at Team Nila Awards; new leadership initiative announced

SINGAPORE – When Vijaikumar Rangabashayam joined Sport Singapore’s (SportSG) volunteer force Team Nila in 2022, he simply wanted to provide support at various sporting events.

What the 50-year-old did not expect was that a recent volunteering opportunity with intellectually disabled swimmers from Special Olympics Singapore has become one of the highlights of his stint with Team Nila.

Calling the experience “unique”, the associate lecturer at Republic Polytechnic added: “It wasn’t a typical sporting event, we acted as motivators that day and encouraged them, showing them they’re not alone.

“To be in the pool, swimming laps and forming a connection with them in such a short period of time was really a different experience for me.”

On Feb 24, the father of two was among 397 award recipients at Team Nila’s awards ceremony held at Marina Bay Sands. The event honoured volunteers who spent countless hours making significant contributions to Team Nila.

He clinched a silver award, given to those who have clocked at least 180 hours in the past year. The gold and bronze award recipients managed 360 hours and 90 hours or more respectively. A total of 63 gold, 91 silver and 243 bronze awards were presented.

For Vijaikumar, sport has always been his passion and joining Team Nila was a no-brainer.

“When I share my time to make somebody else’s life better, and to also do it through sports, it gives me a sense of satisfaction and it’s very meaningful,” he said.

He is not the only volunteer who loves both sport and helping others.

Gold award recipient Lim Hwee Leng, 53, clocked 525 volunteering hours in the past year, an average of around 44 hours per month.

Her reason for joining Team Nila back in 2018 was simple.

“I love sport and I love to volunteer,” the human resources practitioner said. “In this family, I get to meet new friends and experience new things at sporting events, too. I get to enjoy sports while gaining volunteering experience.”

As her working hours on weekdays are from 8am to 5pm, Lim finds time to volunteer in the evenings or during the weekends, which are her days off. She spends an average of eight hours with Team Nila every weekend.

Her biggest motivation is how close everyone works together despite being from different families and workplaces.

One volunteer who believes time is all one needs to contribute to society is physical education teacher Pearly Sim.

The 36-year-old bronze award recipient said: “Some people always think that we don’t have anything to contribute but… it’s about being willing to give back while managing our time.”

As an educator, she hopes to inspire her students to volunteer with her, having seen how some of them could play a part in helping others.

Her inspiration also comes from witnessing the seniors also doing their part to be volunteers.

“I learn that it’s not just about sitting down and not doing anything,” she added.