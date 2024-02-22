2,000 volunteers took part in pilot project to encourage workers, companies to give back

SINGAPORE – For companies which want to do good for the community, identifying the right volunteer programme that taps the company’s strengths is key.

“What we validated was (that) having a clear volunteering focus for the organisation helps to secure leadership buy-in and support, and this in turn, can turn idea into action,” said Ms Kathleen Chin, director of corporate responsibility (Social Impact and Community Investment) at professional services firm EY.

“When leaders come on board and say they are committed, they were able to secure resources from a manpower as well as budget standpoint.”

She gave the example of how healthcare company Eu Yan Sang staff talked about traditional Chinese medicine with seniors at Filos Community Services as part of their volunteer efforts.

Ms Chin was sharing preliminary findings from an EY study on a pilot project to encourage corporate volunteerism. She was speaking at the City of Good Summit, held at Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre on Feb 22. The full report will be out in the second quarter of 2024.

Started by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), in collaboration with the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) and the SG Cares Office in the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), Project V aims to make it easier for workers to volunteer and for companies to give back.

EY came on board to do the study pro bono.

Under Project V, which took place from June to December 2023, around 2,000 staff from 11 companies and three public service agencies volunteered at 17 social service agencies.

At UOB, staff volunteers help primary school kids with their homework in an after-school care centre run by non-profit organisation FaithActs. During the home-based learning period at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, UOB donated laptops to students and its staff taught them how to detect scams, create strong passwords and use tech devices responsibly, said Mr Leonard Tan, senior vice president and head of group corporate social responsibility at UOB.

He added that UOB employees are entitled to three days of volunteer leave every year.

Ms Amelia Champion, head of communications at SP Group, which worked with Allkin Singapore’s elderly and children, said its engineers ran science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) workshops for the kids, and other staff taught them to make Microsoft PowerPoint presentations.

SP Group has a committee of about 12 employees who liaise with the social service agencies and coordinate volunteer activities, she added.

One of the committee members is Mr Nuhsyafiq Razak Effendi, a senior engineer with SP Group’s electrical operations team.