Hosts Japan recovered from an early stumble to coast to a 30-10 defeat of Russia last night in the opening game of the Rugby World Cup. The rousing start in Tokyo, with a hat-trick of tries from Kotaro Matsushima, sets them up nicely for stiffer tests against Pool A favourites Ireland, Samoa and Scotland, in their bid to reach the knockout phase for the first time.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday that business leaders need to do more to help tackle challenges that undermine social cohesion. Unless resolved, the tensions will make it difficult for countries, including Singapore, to weather the challenges of a slowing economy, he added.

Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Norwegian Roger Bullman, 53, who allegedly killed Mr Amitpal Singh Bajaj at a Thai resort in Phuket last month and is now on the run. An arrest warrant was issued for Bullman after he did not report to the court on Sept 2.

In the biggest drug haul seen in Malaysia, police in Penang have seized 12 tonnes of cocaine worth RM2.4 billion (S$791 million) that traffickers had tried to pass off as coal. It is believed an international syndicate is using Penang as a transit point.

Tomorrow, United States President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stand on a stage in Houston, Texas, to address an estimated 50,000-strong audience at a rally. Mr Trump's presence is a recognition of the importance of the Indian diaspora in the US, said an observer.

Fifty-four years ago today, Singapore was admitted to the United Nations. Today, the Republic has a treaty and a convention named after it. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's presence at the UN General Assembly this year underlines Singapore's support of multilateralism and UN principles, says Professor Tommy Koh.

A married couple, now in prison for abusing their maid, will start serving jail sentences for abusing a second maid only after completing their first. Tay Wee Kiat, 41, will serve a total of six years and one month, and Chia Yun Ling, 43, will serve four years and one month.

Workforce Singapore's revamped Adapt and Grow roadshows are expected to reach 100,000 people by the end of the year. This figure is three times the number of visitors last year at these roadshows, which aim to show how the initiative's programmes can help Singaporeans in their job search and career needs.

Singapore has come out tops among 44 countries in the area of retirement finances, but performed less well in two other aspects - quality of life and material well-being - in the 2019 Global Retirement Index by Natixis Investment Managers.



Two Singapore projects lauded for their green design have won an international architecture prize. The Future of Us pavilion (above) and the Sengkang Riverside Park Large Childcare Centre were the two Singapore winners at the International Architecture Awards 2019.

Staying strong for siblings

While in junior college, Mr Faaqih Hilmy Gozan did not have any pocket money and was always hungry in school. He joined his older brother in finding work - but there was worse to come. https://str.sg/hilmy

Slice of home in nasi lemak cake

Once a farmer in Indonesia, Ms Khatijah Kasemin now works as a domestic helper in Singapore. She also volunteers at a community garden, sharing her farming knowledge with others. https://str.sg/khatijah