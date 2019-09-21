Roadshows to reach out to 100,000 job seekers

Besides help that people can get at career centres around the island, a roadshow has been hitting towns here to assist Singaporeans in their job search and career needs.

These Adapt and Grow roadshows are expected to reach out to 100,000 people by the end of the year, three times the number last year.

The roadshows are not only for Singaporeans affected by the economic slowdown and restructuring, but also include programmes for a career switch and options for those wanting to return to the workforce, such as retirees.

So far, Workforce Singapore (WSG) - a statutory board which runs the roadshows as part of the Adapt and Grow initiative - has reached out to more than 86,000 people in the six roadshows held this year, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo yesterday, speaking to the media at the 14th Adapt and Grow roadshow at Ang Mo Kio Hub.

At these roadshows, Singaporeans can get a better understanding of how various programmes under the initiative can support them.

Revamped in February this year, the roadshows - which were launched in July last year - have taken on the look and feel of a small Housing Board town hub, where different zones are represented by town facilities and amenities.

The Adapt and Grow initiative also includes a Careers Connect On-the-Go truck, where professionals who provide one-to-one career counselling and career advice travel to neighbourhoods in a vehicle that resembles a food truck, with a side panel that opens up.

"It used to be that if people wanted to access career matching services and speak to a coach, they would have to go to one of the five career centres around the island," said Mrs Teo.

"But what we also discovered is that some people have the intention of going, but have not found the time or the opportunity."

Mr Raymond Tan, 59, who chanced upon the roadshow, said that he has been out of work for two years after getting laid off from his job in sales.

He said knowing that there are avenues which he can turn to gives him hope for the future, as he wants to secure a job.

"These roadshows really give people like me opportunities to learn. I am hoping to find courses that can give me a head start in a new industry. It has given me a sense of hope that I am still employable," said Mr Tan.

The next roadshows will be held at Hougang Central Hub from Oct 17 to Oct 20, and at Northpoint City from Dec 26 to Dec 29.