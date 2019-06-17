1 Cycling gets twin push

The Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) has formed a national development squad for road cyclists with the aim of growing the sport and eventually winning an Asian Games medal. The other initiative it launched at the weekend was the SCF Challenge Series, which is community-adopted and will aid in youth development.

2 New IUs coming next year

Existing Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) in-vehicle units (IUs) will be replaced with new on-board units "progressively from next year", said the Land Transport Authority, in preparation for the next generation ERP system. The first replacement will be free of charge.

Singapore is beginning to feel the effects of the US-China trade war, as accounts from factory managers to industry representatives emerge of falling orders and sales, reduced factory activity and hiring freezes. Industry observers say Singapore's exports are being hit indirectly by the ongoing tit-for-tat trade dispute.

4 Indonesia set for court fight

The stage is set for what is arguably Indonesia's most closely followed trial in recent times, as presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto seeks to overturn the results of the April election that was won by the incumbent, President Joko Widodo. Tensions will be high at the Constitutional Court when the legal battle begins tomorrow.

The brewing trade war between the United States and China has led some companies to shift their production out of China to South-east Asia to avoid American tariffs - giving countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia an economic boost.

6 Social media menaces

Disinformation aimed at influencing elections continues even as governments around the world step up their defences. Meanwhile, new forms of deception are emerging, aided by technology, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

7 Bell curve grading in focus

The Ministry of Education said that bell curve grading is not used for any of the national examinations here, and of the six autonomous universities, only two use it for certain modules.

8 Junglefowl get to stay

Residents of Sin Ming Court have voted overwhelmingly to leave alone the red junglefowl roaming their estate. For the first time, residents could vote to decide if the authorities should relocate the birds following complaints of the noise caused by the free-roaming birds, which are considered endangered here.

9 Time to switch strategies

Investors would be forgiven for staying on the sidelines of the bitter trade dispute that is threatening to spiral into a tech Cold War. While the United States and China have too much to lose to not strike a deal eventually, a settlement may be some time off, so it may be prudent to switch strategies - especially now that interest rates are on the decline.

10 New offerings at MBS

Two new restaurants will open at Marina Bay Sands this year. Mott 32 is an upmarket Chinese restaurant from Hong Kong, while Koma is a 230-seat Japanese sushi bar and restaurant.

VIDEO

Japan's industrial hub

From the world's oldest business still in existence to a fire engine manufacturer, find out what are some of the businesses in one of Japan's most important economic and business centres in Osaka. http://str.sg/osaka

VIDEO

Cirque du Soleil's Kurios

In this episode of The Backend Show, multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow takes you behind the scenes of the Cirque du Soleil show Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities at its stop in Sendai, Japan. http://str.sg/soleil