Young women get hands-on experience in Stem jobs via United Women Singapore, J.P. Morgan

SINGAPORE - As a child, Ms Shaine Lim could not consume dairy and gluten products because of her eczema.

Instead of having common foods such as cow’s milk and cakes, she had to adopt substitutes such as oat milk and rice crackers. The dietary challenges, however, sparked her interest in food science.

After attending a programme on health and life sciences in Secondary 3, Ms Lim was inspired to become a dietitian.

However, as she was weak in maths and science, her parents urged her to reconsider her choice, suggesting alternatives such as early childhood education.

But Ms Lim persisted and recently graduated from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), where she studied biotechnology.

The 18-year-old then went on a two-week job attachment from late March to early April at Johnson & Johnson, where she was involved in all aspects of day-to-day operations, such as taking sample measurements and handling stocks.

It was part of a collaboration between local nonprofit United Women Singapore (UWS) and J.P. Morgan bank that gives young women from ITEs and polytechnics some hands-on experience in jobs related to Stem, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The UWS-J.P. Morgan Programme aims to equip them with a range of Stem-related skills and knowledge through various activities such as job attachments and mentorships during a one-year period, with a focus on employability and career guidance.

Since its launch in March 2022, 20 young women have joined the programme.

Ms Lim signed up for it in the last year of her two-year course in ITE.

At Johnson & Johnson, she learnt the processes, workflows and systems of a corporate lab, and picked up technical lab skills from her seniors. Her mentor also motivated her to continue pursuing a career in Stem fields.

“She said ‘it doesn’t matter whether you come into the industry early or late, as long as you have the passion and interest to want to pursue this, just go for it,’’ Ms Lim said.

“It really inspired me, (especially given) how I had struggled in my studies, and how my parents weren’t fully supportive at first. It made me want to go into it more.”

Now, Ms Lim is aiming to get a Diploma in Life Sciences at a private institution.

She also plans to move beyond science and study the other Stem subjects, namely technology, engineering and maths. Inspired by the women in IT that she met through the programme, she is now learning how to code.