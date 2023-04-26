Why gender diversity in innovation matters

Can you imagine life today without Wi-Fi, electric water heaters and windshield wipers? These are some of the things that bring us great convenience, but that we take for granted.
That they exist speaks to the power of innovation and creativity – the twin engines of economic growth and improvements in our quality of living. There is another thing that is common to all three products – they were invented by women.
Economic cost of not tapping gender diversity
Gender diversity is important in any workplace, and benefits both companies and the broader society.
One of the key benefits is an enriched company culture, which leads to improved decision making.
A 2017 Forbes study showed that inclusive teams make better decisions up to 87 per cent of the time, while decisions made and executed by diverse teams delivered 60 per cent better results. Diversity brings a wider array of perspectives and approaches to solving a problem.
In another 2017 study, the Boston Consulting Group surveyed employees at more than 1,700 companies in eight countries and found that companies with below-average diversity scores reported 19 per cent lower innovation revenue on average, as compared to companies with above-average diversity scores.
According to a 2018 report by McKinsey Global Institute, advancing women’s equality in the countries of Asia-Pacific could add US$4.5 trillion (S$6 trillion), a 12 per cent increase, to their collective annual gross domestic product by 2025.
In the intellectual property (IP) context, as an indicator of women’s participation in innovation, data from the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s (Wipo) annual World Intellectual Property Indicators report revealed that in 2020, women accounted for only 16.5 per cent of all inventors listed in Patent Cooperation Treaty applications worldwide.
This suggests a depth of untapped potential from women’s minds.
Leveraging Singapore’s strengths in innovation
Likewise, in Singapore’s knowledge-based economy, narrowing the gender gap in innovation can contribute significantly to our economic prospects.
We are in a strong starting position.
Almost four in 10 undergraduates are enrolled in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) disciplines, a sector where the IP system is essential to protect new inventions against unauthorised uses and copycats.
Ranked first globally in the Wipo Global Innovation Index (2020) for women employed with advanced degrees, Singapore also benefits from having a highly educated female workforce. In the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) alone, 48 per cent of the women have Stem qualifications.
We are also seeing an increase in entrepreneurship activity by women. A recent study by Ipos revealed that between 2016 and 2022, the proportion of local female entrepreneurs grew from 18.3 per cent to 25 per cent, similar to the increase in proportion of women trademark filers from 17.7 per cent to 23.4 per cent.
At the management level, there has been similar progress as we see more women participating in various leadership and advisory roles and making a difference on the international stage.
For instance, Ipos is helmed by Mrs Rena Lee, who is also Singapore’s Ambassador for the Oceans and Law of the Sea Issues and Special Envoy of the Minister for Foreign Affairs.
Professor Susanna Leong of the National University of Singapore, an Ipos board member, is also a member of the Wipo Arbitration and Mediation Centre’s domain name panel.
Meanwhile, Ms Winnie Tham, another board member and one of Singapore’s leading IP lawyers, regularly speaks from her experience in patent and regulatory matters to shape Ipos’ initiatives in supporting innovators.
We also draw inspiration from female innovators such as Dr Sandhya Sriram, group chief executive and co-founder of Shiok Meats, who conceptualised the world’s first cell-based cultivated seafood. Shiok Meats has raised US$30 million in funding after securing patents over its key inventions, and is fast becoming a global leader in cultivated meats.
There is still much work to be done to fully harness the ingenuity and creativity of women, but with our highly qualified and skilled women workforce, Singapore is well placed to do so.
Singapore efforts in tandem with global mandate
The theme of this year’s World IP Day is “Women and IP: Accelerating innovation and creativity”. It is a timely reminder to reflect upon the role of women innovators around the world and their participation in the IP system, whether as a means to recognise their contributions or to allow them to extract the full potential from their innovations.
Wipo’s efforts in this area include:
- Appointing its first IP and gender champion, deputy director Lisa Jorgenson, to lead the development and management of programmes under Wipo’s IP and gender equality initiative.
- Launching an IP and Gender Action Plan that guides Wipo’s work in promoting and encouraging women’s engagement in IP and innovation ecosystems.
- Delivering customised IP for business and commercialisation programmes to women entrepreneurs around the globe to guide them on protecting and leveraging their IP for business growth.
- Working with national IP offices to better understand and integrate gender considerations and to promote the exchange of good practices.
We are proud to have two Singaporeans – Mr Daren Tang, director-general of Wipo, and Justice Dedar Singh Gill, who was recently appointed to the Wipo Advisory Board of Judges – represent us on this global IP stage in our support of Wipo’s good work.
In Singapore, organisations such as the Singapore Women in Science and the Singapore Women Entrepreneurs Network provide support for women innovators and entrepreneurs to pursue their aspirations.
The Government is also stepping up efforts. In 2022, it released a White Paper on Singapore women’s development, outlining concrete actions Singapore will be taking in five key areas.
The action plans include, amongst others, introducing new workplace fairness legislation; developing career mentorship, networking opportunities and training programmes for women at work and re-entering the workforce; and increasing women’s representation in leadership roles. Our efforts on the action plans are ongoing.
Underpinning the success of the policies outlined in the White Paper are mindset shifts on traditional gender roles. It is crucial for both men and women to be recognised as equal partners and contributors to our society. It is only then that Singapore will be able to progress as a collective whole and achieve so much more.
Maximising our strengths
The challenges facing our generation are many, varied and complex. Only by drawing on our collective skills and capabilities can we find the solutions to overcome them and pave a better way for those who come after us.
Every individual in society, regardless of gender, has a role to play, and the IP system provides the framework to fully maximise the richness of our innovative and creative efforts. Greater diversity in the IP ecosystem can only mean a more promising future for all.
- Rahayu Mahzam is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Law.
Three women inventors
1. Windscreen wiper
Who: Mary Anderson
When: Granted a patent in 1903
Why: She noticed a trolley car driver was having problems looking through the window because of falling snow. She never benfitted financially from her invention.
2. Water heater
Who: Ida Forbe
When: Granted a patent in 1917
Why: Little is known about her reasons for inventing it, but her prototype involved heating up water in a vessel with an attached nozzle to spray it out.
3. Wi-Fi
Who: Hedy Lamar, an actor who was dubbed “Hollywood’s most beautiful woman”.
When: Received a patent in 1942 for “frequency hopping” which she developed with American composer George Antheil. This allowed radio communications to “hop” from one frequency to another, leading to “spread spectrum” technology which is now used in modern wireless communication technology, including Wi-Fi.
Why: She donated the technology to the US military to help in the fight against Nazi Germany, and it was also used by the US Navy during the Cuban missile crisis. She never benefitted financially from her invention.