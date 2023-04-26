Why gender diversity in innovation matters

Can you imagine life today without Wi-Fi, electric water heaters and windshield wipers? These are some of the things that bring us great convenience, but that we take for granted.

That they exist speaks to the power of innovation and creativity – the twin engines of economic growth and improvements in our quality of living. There is another thing that is common to all three products – they were invented by women.

Economic cost of not tapping gender diversity

Gender diversity is important in any workplace, and benefits both companies and the broader society.

One of the key benefits is an enriched company culture, which leads to improved decision making.

A 2017 Forbes study showed that inclusive teams make better decisions up to 87 per cent of the time, while decisions made and executed by diverse teams delivered 60 per cent better results. Diversity brings a wider array of perspectives and approaches to solving a problem.

In another 2017 study, the Boston Consulting Group surveyed employees at more than 1,700 companies in eight countries and found that companies with below-average diversity scores reported 19 per cent lower innovation revenue on average, as compared to companies with above-average diversity scores.

According to a 2018 report by McKinsey Global Institute, advancing women’s equality in the countries of Asia-Pacific could add US$4.5 trillion (S$6 trillion), a 12 per cent increase, to their collective annual gross domestic product by 2025.

In the intellectual property (IP) context, as an indicator of women’s participation in innovation, data from the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s (Wipo) annual World Intellectual Property Indicators report revealed that in 2020, women accounted for only 16.5 per cent of all inventors listed in Patent Cooperation Treaty applications worldwide.

This suggests a depth of untapped potential from women’s minds.

Leveraging Singapore’s strengths in innovation

Likewise, in Singapore’s knowledge-based economy, narrowing the gender gap in innovation can contribute significantly to our economic prospects.

We are in a strong starting position.

Almost four in 10 undergraduates are enrolled in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) disciplines, a sector where the IP system is essential to protect new inventions against unauthorised uses and copycats.

Ranked first globally in the Wipo Global Innovation Index (2020) for women employed with advanced degrees, Singapore also benefits from having a highly educated female workforce. In the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) alone, 48 per cent of the women have Stem qualifications.