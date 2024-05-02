Young, engaged and valued: Singapore youth takes top spot in global index

LONDON – Singapore came in first in a global survey of youth development which measures the status of young people and their competence, capabilities, and economic opportunities for full participation as active citizens in their countries.

The Republic ranked best on overall youth development not only among the Commonwealth’s 56 member nations but also in comparison with 182 nations worldwide. The Global Youth Development Index Report was compiled and just released by the Commonwealth, an international association of sovereign states, the vast majority of which are former territories of the British Empire.

On a global level, the survey found that Singapore enjoyed the highest level of youth development in 2023, followed by Denmark, Portugal, Iceland and Slovenia.

Singapore is also the only Asian country in the top 10 ranking; all the others are European nations.

Among Asian member-states of the Commonwealth, Singapore was followed by Brunei and Malaysia, who came in second and third, respectively.

“The report examines the extent to which young people are learning, earning and living healthy, engaged and peaceful lives. It also shows whether they are living in societies that value their views, include their perspectives, and recognise their contributions,” said Baroness Patricia Scotland, a prominent British lawyer who currently serves as the Commonwealth’s Secretary-General.

Singapore’s achievement is made even more substantial because the Commonwealth survey is based on statistical data sets going back to 2010, and Singapore has maintained its top position since the publication of a previous comparable study in 2020.

In 2023, the world’s population stood at just over eight billion people, of whom roughly a quarter are 15- to 29-year-olds.

However, among Commonwealth member-states with a combined population of 2.5 billion people, more than 60 per cent are under 30 years old.

Youth development remains, therefore, a key objective for the organisation, and the Youth Development Index (YDI) is designed to offer essential comparative data to governments and policymakers.

“By measuring (young people’s) contributions and needs with hard data, our advocacy for their development becomes more powerful,” said Ms Scotland.

The YDI defines youth as persons aged 15 to 29, though the survey sometimes had to rely on national data available only for those aged 15 to 24.

The 2023 YDI seeks to measure progress in 183 countries on six domains of development: education, employment and opportunity, equality and inclusion, health and well-being, peace and security, and political and civic participation.

Changes in 27 indicators across these six domains are tracked over 12 years from 2010 to 2022. Each indicator is provided with a YDI score, which is a number between zero and one, with one representing the highest possible level of youth development attainable across all indicators, and a score of zero reflecting little to no youth development.

The YDI relied on comparable country data from the respective countries’ national statistics agencies, international sources such as the World Bank and the United Nations, and comparative statistical work conducted by the Institute for Economics and Peace, a global think-tank headquartered in Australia.