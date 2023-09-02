Involve youth in shaping ethical use of AI

Ms Greta Thunburg became a household name when she sparked a global movement of Gen Z activists protesting the lack of action to combat climate change.

Today, my generation must take a similar stand on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI). While it has numerous benefits, AI also comes with enormous risks. Given its likely pervasiveness in the years ahead, Gen Z has a vested interest in ensuring AI can be used effectively and responsibly, and must therefore play a part in shaping the enabling education and governance frameworks.