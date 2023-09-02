Involve youth in shaping ethical use of AI

The risks associated with AI can be classified into four categories: ethical and social, economic, security, and command and control.

Zara Khanna

While it has numerous benefits, artificial intelligence also comes with enormous risks. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ms Greta Thunburg became a household name when she sparked a global movement of Gen Z activists protesting the lack of action to combat climate change.

Today, my generation must take a similar stand on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI). While it has numerous benefits, AI also comes with enormous risks. Given its likely pervasiveness in the years ahead, Gen Z has a vested interest in ensuring AI can be used effectively and responsibly, and must therefore play a part in shaping the enabling education and governance frameworks.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top