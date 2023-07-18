WP to hold media conference over ‘inappropriate exchange’ between Leon Perera, Nicole Seah

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party (WP) will hold a media conference on Wednesday to address a video of Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera and senior member Nicole Seah touching hands that was circulated online.

It will be chaired by WP secretary-general and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and held at the party’s headquarters in Geylang, said WP’s media team on Tuesday.

On Monday, the WP had said it was looking into a video clip circulating online that suggests “an inappropriate exchange between two senior party members”.

The 15-second video appeared to show Mr Perera stroking the hand of a woman who looks like Ms Seah at a restaurant.