WP to hold media conference over ‘inappropriate exchange’ between Leon Perera, Nicole Seah

SINGAPORE - The Workers’ Party (WP) will hold a media conference on Wednesday to address a video of Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera and senior member Nicole Seah touching hands that was circulated online.
It will be chaired by WP secretary-general and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and held at the party’s headquarters in Geylang, said WP’s media team on Tuesday.
On Monday, the WP had said it was looking into a video clip circulating online that suggests “an inappropriate exchange between two senior party members”.
The 15-second video appeared to show Mr Perera stroking the hand of a woman who looks like Ms Seah at a restaurant.
Both Mr Perera and Ms Seah are married with children. They sit on the party’s 15-member central executive committee (CEC) – its top decision-making body.
Mr Perera, 53, is the MP for Aljunied GRC’s Serangoon division, and heads the party’s media team.
Ms Seah, 36, is the WP’s Youth Wing president, and was one of the party’s candidates in the team that narrowly lost to the People’s Action Party in East Coast GRC at the 2020 general election.
The WP CEC had met at the party’s headquarters in Geylang on Monday night to discuss the matter involving Mr Perera and Ms Seah.
After the meeting, Mr Singh told reporters he would provide an update to the media in due course.