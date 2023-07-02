World’s most prestigious skin congress draws over 11,000 delegates to Singapore

SINGAPORE – This week, the Republic will be hosting the largest medical convention ever held here, an event the Singapore Tourism Board expects will bring in $28 million in tourism receipts.

Beating four other countries to bring in the 25th World Congress of Dermatology is a major feather in the cap for Professor Roy Chan, a senior consultant at the National Skin Centre and president of this year’s event.

Held from July 3-8 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, it will be attended by more than 11,000 people from 130 countries. It is regarded as the most prestigious and influential meeting on all matters of the skin – the biggest organ in the human body.

The congress was first held in Paris in 1889, and this is only the third time it is heading to Asia, with Tokyo playing host in 1982 and Seoul in 2011.

Held every four years, it gathers experts who will share the latest research, discoveries and treatments.

The more than 200 symposia and keynote speeches will cover a wide spectrum of skin-related topics, from psoriasis and skin cancers to aesthetic and procedural dermatology, as well as diseases of the hair and nails, pigmentary disorders, pathology and infections.

There will be a late breaking abstract on a new treatment for a very common form of autoimmune hair loss, called alopecia areata. Studies indicate this problem affects 2 per cent of people at some point. Although it can occur at any age, the onset is most frequently seen in folk in their 20s and 30s.

The new treatment uses JAK inhibitors that interfere with signals in the body that cause inflammation. It was recently approved in the United States for adolescents 12 years and older – the first time a hair loss treatment has been approved for use in children.

New treatments for eczema, which causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin and affects one in five children, will be another hot topic. Results of a recent clinical trial on the efficacy of biologic therapies will be released at the congress.

Other new treatments include the use of JAK inhibitors.

Given how common eczema is in the population, Prof Chan said: “It is also heartening to know that there are several emerging treatments in the pipeline.” They are not yet on the market but their progress will be shared at the congress.

Among them is a biologic product from Singapore-based Aslan Pharmaceuticals. Early stage clinical trials of 300 patients from Europe, the US and Asia – including patients here from the National Skin Centre and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital – appear positive.

There is also hope for patients with vitiligo, a disfiguring disorder where patients lose their natural skin colour.

Till now, there has been little headway made against the condition. But the outcomes of an early phase clinical trial of a new treatment have resulted in the first-ever US’ Food and Drug Administration-approved therapy for the pigmentation problem.