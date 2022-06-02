Microbiome goes mainstream

SINGAPORE - Even before she founded her own cosmetics line, Sigi Skin, in 2018, Singaporean Xenia Wong was a big believer in probiotic supplements.

The 27-year-old has been popping a pill every morning, seven days a week, for the past five years.

"I've noticed less bloating and indigestion," she says.

Non-profit American medical centre The Mayo Clinic defines probiotics as "foods or supplements that contain live micro-organisms intended to maintain or improve the 'good' bacteria (normal microflora) in the body".

According to an article in Harvard Health Publishing, clinical studies since the mid-1990s suggest that probiotic therapy can help to tackle some gastrointestinal issues, treat allergies in children as well as vaginal and urinary infections in women.

Ms Wong's own experience led her to "turn it into a topical form, so it could benefit the skin as well".

It took her two years of research to come up with Sigi Skin's first probiotic-infused skincare product - a "hydrating and soothing" mask called Tea-Tox.

Developed with the help of South Korean scientists, the mask contains antioxidants derived from yuzu extract, kombucha and fermented sake, as well as 20 per cent lactobacillus ferment, a laboratory-created, non-living probiotic or micro-organism harvested from a dairy product called kefir.

The mask, retailing at Sigi Skin's online store at $32 for a pack of four, sold briskly when it was launched in 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

"Back then, many people were suffering from maskne or acute dermatitis on their skin due to prolonged wearing of masks. Customers told us our mask helped relieve the inflammation. We have also received tons of requests to make the ampoule in Tea-Tox into a serum," she says.

The positive feedback prompted Ms Wong to work on an enhanced product leveraging similarly "healthy" bacteria.

Unveiled in April 2022, Youth Beam is a $99 night serum that incorporates not just superfoods and lactobacillus ferment, but also prebiotics (a food source for probiotics) and postbiotics (the metabolic byproducts of probiotics).

It is believed to be the first of its kind in the Singaporean market.

"Development for Youth Beam costs six digits, more than other products by Sigi Skin as it's tricky to find the right amount of percentage of each type of biotics to complement one another," she says.

Ms Wong is not the only one who is preoccupied with probiotics.