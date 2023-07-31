Worker dies in Tuas Port construction site accident

Updated
32 sec ago
Published
19 min ago

SINGAPORE – A construction worker has died in a workplace accident at the Tuas Port Phase 2 construction worksite.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) in a statement on Monday said the worker, believed to be a foreign national, was found unconscious at about 9am on Saturday at the construction site for the Next Generation Port in Tuas.

A worksite safety coordinator employed lifesaving techniques on the worker, who was employed by the Penta Ocean-Hyundai-Boskalis Joint Venture.

He was taken to hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force but he died that evening.

Investigations are under way, and MPA and the contractor are providing support to the worker’s family, the statement said.

This is the 17th workplace death this year.

The Straits Times has contacted the Manpower Ministry for further details.

More On This Topic
Nearly 2,000 enforcement actions, $400k in fines for unsafe workplaces in 3 months: MOM
Worker killed at Changi East construction site in third death linked to project since 2019

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top