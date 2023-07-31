Worker dies in Tuas Port construction site accident

SINGAPORE – A construction worker has died in a workplace accident at the Tuas Port Phase 2 construction worksite.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) in a statement on Monday said the worker, believed to be a foreign national, was found unconscious at about 9am on Saturday at the construction site for the Next Generation Port in Tuas.

A worksite safety coordinator employed lifesaving techniques on the worker, who was employed by the Penta Ocean-Hyundai-Boskalis Joint Venture.

He was taken to hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force but he died that evening.

Investigations are under way, and MPA and the contractor are providing support to the worker’s family, the statement said.

This is the 17th workplace death this year.

The Straits Times has contacted the Manpower Ministry for further details.