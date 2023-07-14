Worker killed at Changi East construction site in second workplace death in a week

SINGAPORE – A 30-year-old Indian construction worker died on Thursday in a workplace accident at the site of the Changi East project, which includes the construction of Terminal 5 (T5) and an additional runway for Changi Airport.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the incident happened at about 4.45pm at Changi Coast Road.

The worker was operating a skid-steer loader – used to move or load materials – when he was hit by a broken component within the cabin.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed the occupier to stop all machinery operations at the worksite,” said the spokesman, adding that all machinery and equipment should be used and maintained following the manufacturer’s recommendation.

The worksite occupier is also the man’s employer, the spokesman added, identifying it as Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure – CES_SDC JV.

The joint venture is between Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure and the former Sembcorp Design and Construction, which was acquired by the Chip Eng Seng Corporation in 2019.

ST has contacted the Hock Lian Seng Group and Chip Eng Seng Corporation for more information.

Checks on their websites show that the joint venture was working on the development of Changi East to effect Changi Airport’s three-runway operations.

A spokesman for developer Changi Airport Group said it is working with the employer to assist the family of the dead worker.

He declined to comment further, citing ongoing investigations by the police.

This is not the first workplace death at the Changi East project.

In November 2021, a 43-year-old Indian national died from injuries sustained after the machine he was operating toppled and trapped him in the cabin.

The machine – a vibratory roller – is used to compact soil, and was part of land preparation and ground improvement works for the project.

The first workplace death related to the project occurred in February 2019, when a 27-year-old Indian national was hit by a tipper truck.