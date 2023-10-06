Woman to be charged with embezzling more than $119,000 from firm

The woman will be charged on Monday with criminal breach of trust as a servant and money laundering. PHOTO: BT FILE
Vihanya Rakshita
Correspondent
Updated
10 sec ago
Published
35 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old woman will be charged on Monday with embezzling over $119,000 in company funds.

The woman, who was employed to handle payroll within the company, had allegedly transferred company funds to her own bank accounts, said the police, citing preliminary investigations.

The illicit transfers, amounting to more than $119,000, were allegedly made between Aug 15, 2022, and March 7, 2023, said the police in a statement on Friday.

They added that they were alerted to these “unauthorised financial activities” on April 25, and officers from the Bedok Police Division arrested the woman on Aug 8.

The woman will be charged on Monday with criminal breach of trust as a servant and money laundering.

If convicted of the first charge, she could be jailed for up to 15 years and fined. If she is found guilty of money laundering, she could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up $500,000, or both.

