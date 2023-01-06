Jail for man who forged cheques, payment vouchers to embezzle over $1m

SINGAPORE - A man who misappropriated over $1 million by using pre-signed blank cheques and payment vouchers entrusted to him was sentenced to three years and eight months’ jail on Friday.

Peter Nah Kim Chye, 58, committed the offences when he was a secretary at a printing company.

He had also forged his qualifications to apply for a job at another printing company.

In December 2022, Nah pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Another seven charges of criminal breach of trust and forgery were considered during sentencing.

Nah was employed as a secretary at printing company I Dzzign from March 2010 to October 2016, and also acted as one of the company’s directors.

His tasks included ensuring suppliers and vendors were paid promptly. He was also tasked to oversee the company’s accounting records and book-keeping.

As such, he was entrusted with blank cheques, blank payment vouchers and blank telegraphic transfer forms which had been pre-signed by the company director, who was the sole signatory of the company’s OCBC bank account.

From October 2010 to November 2014, Nah forged payment vouchers and invoices to misappropriate more than $1 million from I Dzzign.

Nah’s offences came to light only after he resigned from I Dzzign in 2016 and the company director checked the accounts. She later lodged a police report.

The director also recalled that Nah had claimed to possess a Singapore-Cambridge GCE O-level certificate when he applied for a job with her.

She checked with the Ministry of Education, which later confirmed it had no record of Nah sitting any Singapore-Cambridge GCE O-level examination.