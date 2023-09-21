Woman loses $76,000 after downloading third-party app to buy mooncakes

SINGAPORE - An order of mooncakes cost one woman $76,000, after scammers took control of her phone through a third-party app and siphoned the money from her bank account.

Ms Lee, an administrative executive, had chanced upon a Facebook advertisement for bunny-shaped mooncakes filled with Mao Shan Wang durian from a bakery called “Sunshine Cake House” on Sept 14.

Enticed by the deal of $29.90 for a box of eight, she messaged the seller on Facebook, who passed her number to a “delivery man”.

This “delivery man” texted Ms Lee on WhatsApp and instructed her to download a third-party app on her Android phone. The app prompted her to make a $1 payment through PayNow as a “deposit” before her order could be placed, but wary of divulging her bank details, the 51-year-old pretended not to have PayNow.

“I’ve read about all these scams so I refused to give my PayNow and the fraudster paid the deposit for me,” said Ms Lee, who only wanted to be known by her surname. “I was so careful but I got scammed all the same.”

Later, she deleted the third-party app after she had trouble logging into her mobile banking app on her phone.

She did not tell the purported delivery man about this, but he immediately called to say her order had been cancelled and pressed her to download the deleted app again.

Ms Lee relented because he was “very courteous”.

The man continued to text her about the delivery through the day, constantly postponing the delivery time until his last message at about 11pm – when she went to bed.

In the morning, Ms Lee woke to find that her phone had been “compromised”. She could not make any calls or log in to her mobile banking apps.

She rushed to the nearest ATM to check her bank balance only to find that “everything was gone”.

The grifters had raised her transaction limit from $500 to $20,000 and transferred $76,000 out of her DBS account in a series of four transactions.