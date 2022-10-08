Woman gives birth on way to hospital; second taxi birth for Tada

SINGAPORE - Ms Jasmine Teo, 32, was in her husband's arms but the pain was so intense she could not help but scream when it overtook her.

Meanwhile, taxi driver Victor Albert kept his cool as he raced to get his passengers to hospital in time for the birth of their child.

But when they became ensnared in a traffic jam in Bukit Batok Road at around 8.30am on Aug 24, and her labour pains grew increasingly stronger, it dawned on Ms Teo that she might be giving birth in the vehicle.

In a desperate move to get to the National University Hospital in time after they were free of the congestion, Mr Albert broke traffic rules by driving in the bus lanes, but as they were just five minutes away, Ms Teo's water bag broke.

Soon after, the baby crowned, and Mrs Teo gave birth to a girl, weighing about 3kg, in the back seat of the moving cab.

Said Ms Teo, a housewife: "Sitting in the taxi, I was so worried and the pain was so bad I can't describe it - but Albert was so nice."

The moment they arrived at the hospital, Mr Albert ran in to alert the doctors, and a medical team rushed out. The doctor cut the umbilical cord, which was wound around the baby's neck.

Said Mr Albert: "I was in shock and panicking, especially with the mother shouting in pain. But my first thought was to get to the hospital asap. Nothing must happen to them, that was the only thing I thought."

The 60-year-old, a father of two, said: "When I heard the baby crying, I felt very emotional. It was the first time I had heard this. My wife gave birth by Caesarean (section), so I didn't get to see the births of my children."

Ms Teo, who also has an 11-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son, thought her third delivery would be trouble-free.

She had experienced contractions and bleeding the day before, but a check by the doctor in hospital found she was not ready to give birth, so she went back home.

At 7am the next day, when the pain had become unbearable, she woke up her husband Nelson Ho, a 37-year-old deliveryman. He immediately called a private-hire car through ride-sharing app Tada.

In their panic and rush trying to arrange for her mother to take care of their one-year-old, it did not occur to the couple to call an ambulance.

"I thought we would make it to the hospital; I never thought this would happen," said Ms Teo. "But we're so thankful for the driver."