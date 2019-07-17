Woman arrested for allegedly using man's details to apply for credit cards, $25k in cash advances

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for a series of suspected credit card fraud activities, including applying for credit cards and obtaining cash advances amounting to $25,000 by using a man's particulars.

In November 2018, the police received a report from a man that his particulars had been misused to apply for several credit cards.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified the suspect and arrested her on Tuesday (July 16).

Beside using the man's particulars to apply for credit cards, the suspect is believed to have used the credit cards to purchase several pieces of jewellery and obtain the cash advances.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court on Thursday.

Those convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years, and may also be fined.