Two men, one woman arrested over two separate cases of unauthorised credit card transactions

SINGAPORE - Two men and a woman were arrested over their suspected involvement in two separate cases of using other people's credit cards to make unauthorised retail purchases, the police said on Thursday (Nov 15).

In one case, a 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for alleged theft.

Police received a report on Nov 3 about a wallet which was stolen at a swimming pool located in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.

The victim's wallet contained his identification documents and several credit cards. One of the credit cards was allegedly used to make unauthorised retail purchases amounting to more than $6,500.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested the 50-year-old after extensive ground investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage.

After preliminary invetigations, he is believed to be involved in at least two other similar cases.

The man will be charged in court on Friday with theft and cheating.

If convicted of theft, he can be jailed up to three years or fined, or both. If convicted of cheating, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

In a separate case, a 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested for their involvement in unauthorised credit card transactions.

Police were alerted to a report of a missing wallet along Choa Chu Kang Central on Nov 10. The victim later discovered several unauthorised transactions amounting to more than $2,800 made with her missing credit cards.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of both individuals on Thursday. Two mobile phones were seized as case exhibits, the police said.

They will be charged on Friday with cheating with common intention and dishonest misappropriation of property.

If convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property, they can be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.

The police said: "The police would like to remind members of the public to be vigilant of their surroundings and to safeguard their belongings in public and crowded places."

Merchants and sales staff are advised to be vigilant and look out for the name and security features on the card when processing credit card transactions.

Should they detect suspicious activities, sales staff and merchants should contact the processing bank immediately for advice.