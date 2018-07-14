Win NDP preview tickets

Subscribers to The Straits Times can take part in a contest to win a pair of tickets to the National Day Parade previews on either July 28 or Aug 4.

The contest celebrates National Day by remembering the unsung heroes among us.

To take part, identify the hero in the photos, describe why the heroic act matters, and stand a chance to watch the NDP preview live.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

Download the SPH Rewards app

Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section

Save the deal to your e-wallet

Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page.

Fifteen pairs of tickets for each preview will be given away to only Singaporeans or permanent residents. Another 60 NDP funpacks are up for grabs.

The contest closes on July 16.