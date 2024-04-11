‘Wild wild wet’: PUB investigating broken pipe in Orchard Road spewing water metres high

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB is investigating a pipe which had water gushing out several metres high in Orchard Road on April 11.

In a statement, PUB said it was alerted to the leak at 2.15pm on April which occurred on a NEWater pipeline at a construction site.

The agency said its service crew was deployed and the water supply to the pipe has since been turned off. “Repair works are ongoing. PUB is investigating the cause of the leak,” it added.

In a video shared on social media, water can be seen gushing out several metres high from behind construction hoarding. The accompanying text in an SG Road Vigilante Facebook post describes the scene as “wild wild wet”, reference to a water park in Downtown East.

The construction site is part of upgrading works for *Scape, which was announced in July 2022 and due to finish in 2024.

The Straits Times has reached out to *Scape for more information.