One lane of Upper Thomson Road closed as PUB repairs burst pipe

A burst pipe along Upper Thomson Road sent a huge fountain of water into the air on March 12. PHOTO: ST READER
Kolette Lim
Updated
Mar 12, 2024, 11:35 PM
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 11:05 PM

SINGAPORE - A pipe burst along Upper Thomson Road on the evening of March 12, sending a huge fountain of water into the air, with the water reaching an estimated height of 5m.

A PUB spokesperson said the national water agency was alerted to the incident, which occurred near the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Sin Ming Avenue, at about 7pm. 

“Our service crew is on-site and repair works are under way,” added PUB. 

To facilitate repairs, a short stretch of the leftmost lane along Upper Thomson Road towards Lornie Road has been cordoned off from traffic, said the agency. 

The Straits Times saw that the water stopped gushing into the air at about 8.05pm.

Police officers were seen directing traffic on the road. There was no major traffic disruption.

PUB is investigating the cause of the pipe burst.

  • Additional reporting by Ang Qing
