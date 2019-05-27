What does the US-China trade war mean for Asia and Singapore: 10 must-reads

How the US-China trade war will hit Singapore
Supply chain disruption, higher prices, slowdown in hiring are among possible effects.
Will tech world of the future look like the past?
The world could end up with two hardware and software ecosystems with the trade war, possibly leading to inter-operability issues reminiscent of the past.
Huawei founder admits US ban would cut into firm's lead over rivals, objects to retaliation against Apple
But the company will either ramp up its own chip supply or find alternatives to keep its edge in smartphones and 5G, Ren Zhengfei said.
China willing to cooperate more with US but won't give in to an unequal deal
There is growing resentment among Chinese political circles about the United States, which is viewed as not only a bully but an ingrate.
US swinging to demonisation?
Many in America believe Washington has all the good reasons to take on Beijing, but experts are concerned over how the Trump administration is going about doing it.
Are the superpowers heading for a collision, or can they be frenemies?
Harvard Professor Graham Allison, who wrote about conflicts between great powers, tells ST Editor Warren Fernandez how to avoid clashes and find a way forward.
Huawei barred from Google updates: What you need to know if you own a Huawei or Honor phone
Can Google apps and services be used on your Huawei smartphone? Should you buy a Huawei smartphone? Here is how Huawei and Honor (Huawei's sub-brand) users will be affected.
The Big Story: How the US-China trade war affects you
Is there a silver lining for Singapore's economy despite the US-China trade war affecting certain sectors in Singapore and consumers?
China may use rare earth dominance to strike back
Rare earths have traditionally been a tool of China's political-economic fights.
Heng Swee Keat urges US, China to find areas of cooperation amid competition
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the tensions between the two countries are worrying as Sino-US ties are the most critical bilateral relationship globally.