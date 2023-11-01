Websites of all Singapore public hospitals, polyclinics, healthcare groups down on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - The websites of major public hospitals, polyclinics and healthcare clusters in Singapore could not be accessed on Wednesday morning after they crashed at about 11.30am.

Users were unable to access the websites of Singapore General, Tan Tock Seng, National University, Changi General, and KK Women’s and Children’s hospitals.

The official sites of Sengkang General, Khoo Teck Puat and Ng Teng Fong hospitals and the Institute of Mental Health were also down.

Attempts to access the portals were met with a message saying data was not loaded.

The websites of all three public healthcare clusters were also inaccessible.

Singapore has three healthcare clusters that manage all public hospitals and polyclinics.

Singapore Health Services, better known as SingHealth, runs the hospitals and polyclinics in the east while the National University Health System runs those in the west, and the National Healthcare Group runs those in the central region.

The HealthHub website and private hospital websites in Singapore, however, appeared unaffected.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, national healthcare IT provider Synapxe - whose website is also down - said public healthcare cluster websites, e-mails, the NUHS contact centre and all online services are down.

However, public hospitals and clinics can still access patient records, it added.

The Straits Times has contacted Synapxe, hospitals, healthcare groups and the Infocomm Media Development Authority for more information.

This is a developing story.