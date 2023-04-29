NUHS hotline back in service after outage of about an hour

SINGAPORE – A hotline used by the National University Health System (NUHS) is back in service after an outage of about an hour on Saturday morning, with patients advised to use the OneNUHS app or e-mail to manage appointments.

In several Facebook posts on Saturday, various hospitals under NUHS said the 6908-2222 hotline was unable to receive calls.

The earliest post was put up by National University Hospital (NUH) at about 10.10am.

An update at about 11.50am said the call centre service had been restored.

Checks on the NUHS website showed that 13 medical facilities use the affected hotline.

They include NUH, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Jurong Community Hospital, Alexandra Hospital, National University Heart Centre and Jurong Medical Centre.

Polyclinics under National University Polyclinics in Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Jurong, Pioneer and Queenstown were also affected.

When The Straits Times contacted the hotline initially during the outage, there was no dial tone.

During a subsequent check at noon, an automated voice directed the caller to press certain numbers depending on the specific queries they had.

ST has contacted NUHS for more information.

Patients can send in their e-mails about appointments to appointment@nuhs.edu.sg

Those with general inquiries can e-mail contactus@nuhs.edu.sg