Urgent calls from the police or the bank? Here's how to know if it's a scam

John (not his real name), 59, thought he was helping the police.

A series of urgent phone calls from supposed authorities – two “police officers”, a “court official”, and an “auditor” claiming to be from the Monetary Authority of Singapore – convinced the father of two that he was embroiled in a money laundering investigation.

He even received a fabricated court document for his “offences”.

John, who has been living in Singapore for over 17 years working in the financial services sector, knew he had done nothing wrong. But he was fearful and desperate to clear his name.

So he handed over his banking details, hoping to help with the investigation.

He would have lost more than $1 million to scammers if a bank staff had not flagged the suspicious transaction made using his banking credentials.