Up to 3,000 migrant workers can visit Little India, Geylang from Oct 30: MOM

SINGAPORE - Up to 3,000 vaccinated migrant workers will be able to visit Little India and Geylang Serai weekly for up to eight hours each time starting from Oct 30.

The move is part of efforts to ease restrictions for vaccinated migrant workers, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Friday (Oct 22).

MOM said it will expand the community visit programme and further ease restrictions for visits to recreation centres.

Under the expanded community visit programme, besides being able to visit Little India and Geylang Serai, all vaccinated migrant workers will be able to visit recreation centres up to three times a week.

They will no longer be required to undergo a pre-visit ART.

Unvaccinated migrant workers will be able to visit recreation centres up to three times a week if they obtain an ART negative result during the rostered routine testing regime or pre-visit ART test.

In a pilot community visit programme last month, up to 700 vaccinated migrant workers from 30 dormitories visited Little India for six hours during each visit after taking ART tests before and after the visit.