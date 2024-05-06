Unravelling shadowy cross-border bird smuggling – Singapore sets an example

There’s a backstory to every pet bird chirping in its cage that few stop to wonder, even as they delight in its song.

For many such birds across South-east Asia, the tale often begins with a bird trap.

From there, a jam-packed plastic crate, a long journey in a dark, suffocating hiding place and – if they make it – a cage in a market or shop.

The saga would have been no different for the birds in a case that recently came to light in Singapore, when the media reported that a pet shop owner linked to a massive cross-border bird smuggling operation had been sentenced to 68 weeks’ jail.

The trader, Leow Seng Lee, who has been in the business for over four decades, was one of three to be convicted for their roles in the smuggling of birds from Malaysia for illegal sale in Singapore.

Wildlife trafficking doesn’t always make the headlines; even less so when the victims are of the feathered kind.

This is the case even though the global bird trade is a multibillion-dollar business and wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic’s data shows that at least 459,885 birds have been confiscated from illegal trade in South-east Asia in the past decade.

But the recent case is significant for several reasons.

First, it highlighted the enormity of the cross-border bird smuggling and its impact on species.

The seizure on March 23, 2023, that led to this prosecution involved 337 birds found in a trailer at the Malaysia-Singapore border – a figure that may not be significant on its own.

Here is where the investigative effort made the difference.

The authorities managed to track eight previous trafficking incidents by the same trio involving 900 more birds.

It tied the network to the smuggling of at least 1,137 birds over a period of about two months and was one of the largest quantities of smuggled birds ever detected.

This put into perspective the magnitude and scale of the trafficking and how well organised the operation was.