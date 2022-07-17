Unmanned aircraft hobbyists welcome dedicated area but say flying over water has drawbacks

SINGAPORE - Physiotherapist assistant Janson Lim, 47, used to carpool with friends to get to their usual, but more inaccessible, haunt in Old Holland Road to fly his drone.

But he now has a scenic location just five minutes away from his home to head to.

The Pandan Gardens resident, who picked up unmanned aircraft flying as a hobby around 1½ years ago, said he was quite excited to hear about the launch of a dedicated flying area at Pandan Reservoir.

"The field in Old Holland Road is quite well known among drone users, so it can get quite crowded, especially on weekends. So it's great that I can now come here to fly my drone," said Mr Lim.

"I'm also looking forward to see the community building up here over time and to meet like-minded people."

Unmanned aircraft enthusiasts told The Straits Times that they welcome the opening of the flying area at Pandan Reservoir, as it adds to the list of locations they can operate their aircraft.

However, most said flying unmanned aircraft over a body of water comes with a level of risk, as any malfunction would result in their drones falling into the water.

Mr Liu Shi Song, 29, founder of aerial services company Phantom Wings, said some people who are not as confident about their unmanned aircraft or their skills may find it difficult to operate it over the reservoir.

"There's a mental jump to fly above water because once your drone goes out, there's no stepping back. On land, if it falls, at least you can retrieve it and there's potential for repairs," said Mr Liu, who is also a commercial pilot.

"If it falls into the water, it's hard to retrieve. And even if you do get it back, it's likely irreparable because of the water damage."

Signage around the flying area states that no retrieval services will be provided if an unmanned aircraft falls into the water.

At Pandan Reservoir, unmanned aircraft pilots do not need to apply for a permit to fly recreationally but have to follow prevailing rules, such as registering any aircraft above 250g and not flying it higher than 60m above mean sea level.

Permits are still required for those who fly an unmanned aircraft above 25kg and those who do non-recreational flying.

Mr Alvin Yeoh, 42, the secretary of the Multirotor Association of Singapore, said he usually has to plan days advance before flying one of his 10 first-person-view drones as he needs a permit to fly at his usual spot in Marsiling.