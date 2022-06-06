NDP 2022: No kite and drone flying over most of Singapore on selected days

SINGAPORE - With preparations for the upcoming National Day Parade (NDP) intensifying, unauthorised flying of kites and drones over much of Singapore will be banned on selected days in June, July and August to protect low-flying aircraft participating in NDP performances.

The no-fly areas include The Float @ Marina Bay, where the parade will be held, and popular recreational areas such as East Coast Park and Marina Barrage.

Most of the flight bans will fall on Saturday, with some on Thursday, Tuesday or Sunday.

A map shared by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and NDP2022 executive committee on Monday (June 6) shows that the no-fly zone will sometimes span from Tuas port in the south-west to as far as Pulau Ubin, off Singapore's north-eastern tip.

The north-western parts of Singapore, including areas like Choa Chu Kang and Lim Chu Kang, and residential areas in the west, like Pioneer and Boon Lay, will be unaffected by this flight ban.

For more information, the public can check the OneMap.sg website or OneMap app.

Each year, the authorities impose temporary restrictions during selected days over a certain area to ensure public safety and protect low flying planes involved in NDP performances.

During the specified time periods, all unauthorised aerial activities, including kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft into and within the established area, are prohibited.

Those who flout the rule can be fined up to $20,000 for the first offence under the Air Navigation Order. The maximum fine is doubled for the second offence, with a jail term of up to 15 months possible for repeat offenders.

They may also be charged under the Air Navigation (101 - Unmanned Aircraft Operations) Regulations 2020. This carries a fine of up to $50,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both for the first offence.