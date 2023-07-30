Typewriters popular again, not just for aesthetic reasons

SINGAPORE - The ubiquitous clickety-clack of their keys was supposed to have gone the way of the Dodo.

But typewriters have become fashionable again. From a stress-relieving past-time to a useful tool for engaging children, people continue coming up with novel ways to reinforce the relevance of typewriters in the digital age.

This is especially so for those with a literary bent, said Mr Jason Chong, who has been running antique typewriter shop Vintage Empire for almost a decade.

One of his customers, writer Wen-yi Lee, was given a Corona No. 3 folding typewriter by her mother last Christmas. She had it restored by Mr Chong.

“It’s my favourite present,” said the 24-year-old, who plans to use it for cards and special occasions.

While she enjoys the experience of typing on a typewriter, she admits that she uses it for more aesthetic reasons than functional ones as Mr Chong advised that her 1920s typewriter had not been maintained well enough to be used heavily.

She said: “I write prose so it’s a bit more unwieldy, but it’s good for little snippets. Book aesthetics are so big now with Booktok and Bookstagram, so it’s also a convenient prop.”

Booktok and Bookstagram refer to book-related content on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram respectively.

Mr Chong estimated that he now sells four typewriters more per week compared to five years ago and he said demand for typewriter repairs has tripled in the last five years.

While his oldest clients are well into their 70s, he said: “Young people tend to be very fascinated because many have never seen one before and want to know what it is.”

He also noted that many of the typewriters his customers are interested in are “older than Singapore”.

Mr Adrian Chan - a history buff and former film archivist - started collecting typewriters two years ago. He has about 10 antique typewriters and plans on displaying them in his house after it has been renovated.

Originally drawn to typewriters for their design history, Mr Chan, 48, found himself using them increasingly to write letters to his partner.