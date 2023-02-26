Gen Z and the revival of old digital cameras

The latest digital cameras boast ever-higher resolutions, better performance in low light, smart focusing and shake reduction – and they’re built right into your smartphone.

Even so, some Gen Z-ers are now opting for point and shoot digital cameras from the early 2000s, before many of them were born.

It’s something of a renaissance, and not just for older cameras. The digital camera industry as a whole is seeing a resurgence. Previously, industry revenue peaked in 2010 and was shrinking annually through 2021. Then it saw new growth in 2022, and it is projected to continue growing for the coming years.

But why?

One explanation is nostalgia, or a yearning for the past. And indeed, nostalgia can be an effective coping strategy in times of change and upheaval – the Covid-19 pandemic is just one of the disorienting shifts of the past few decades.

But my research on people’s experiences with technology, which includes photography, suggests a deeper explanation: seeking meaning.

It’s not that these Gen Z-ers are longing to return to childhood, but that they are finding and expressing their values through their technological choices. And there’s a lesson here for everyone.

The human need for meaning

Humans have many needs – food, shelter, sex and so on. But humans also feel the urge to find meaning in life.

Meaning is different from happiness. Though happiness and meaning are often correlated, meaning doesn’t necessarily include the pleasure that characterises happiness. Meaningful pursuits may involve struggle, suffering or even sacrifice. Meaning also lasts longer, whereas happiness is fleeting.

What does meaning do for people?

At its core, meaning is about identifying one’s values and making choices to develop oneself as a person. It allows a person to engage with the various aspects of their personality – “the multitudes” contained therein, as Walt Whitman wrote.

Put differently, meaning is about weaving a personal narrative from the facts of life. And it really is a need, not just something that’s nice to have. Meaning is what makes life feel valuable and worth living.