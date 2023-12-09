2 men investigated for drug, traffic-related offences after car skids off Bartley Road

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating two men following an accident along Bartley Road on Dec 9 morning.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said a 40-year-old male car driver and his 41-year-old male passenger are being investigated for suspected drug-related and traffic-related offences.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car that was believed to have skidded along Bartley Road towards Braddell Road at 7.55am.

The two men were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the SCDF added.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that an administrative staff, identified as Ms Yang, said her husband was driving her to work when they encountered a traffic jam.

A video provided by Ms Yang to Shin Min showed a black car, which had hit a road curb. Two men were seen being questioned by several police officers.

Ms Yang added that she saw a police car, two traffic police motorcycles, a SCDF fire truck and an ambulance at the scene.

The police said investigations are ongoing.