Two arrested for drug-related offences and possession of a weapon following hit-and-run in Boon Lay

The police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run involving two cars on Monday at 11pm along Boon Lay Place. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested following an accident in Boon Lay on Monday night.

The pair, aged 18 and 24, were arrested for suspected drug offences, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, said the police on Tuesday, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run involving two cars on Monday at 11pm along Boon Lay Place.

Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News said that according to an eyewitness, a blue car was seen driving in the wrong direction before being stopped by police officers.

The car driver then opened the door and bolted in the direction of Boon Lay Shopping Centre, leaving behind two passengers, who were subsequently arrested.

The driver is still on the run. Police investigations are ongoing.

