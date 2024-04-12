SMRT appoints new head of business arm Strides after incumbent steps down

SINGAPORE - The president of SMRT’s business arm Strides Holdings is stepping down, about a month after its joint venture – electric van sharing company EVCo – went into liquidation.

Mr Tan Kian Heong was responsible for driving business growth strategies at Strides Mobility and SMRT buses.

Strides’ business includes EVCo, a joint venture between Strides Holdings and Chinese electric vehicle firm Dishangtie Green Technology (Hong Kong) that aimed to help companies switch to more environmentally sustainable transport solutions.

In a statement on April 12, SMRT announced that Mr Tan will be stepping down.

SMRT’s group chief human resources officer Lee Yem Choo said the move is “aligned with SMRT’s leadership succession plan”, when asked if Mr Tan’s departure has any link to EVCo, which has been put under insolvent liquidation not long after its top executives were arrested in connection with a police investigation in late 2023.

Mr Tan Kian Heong will be replaced by SMRT’s current president of engineering Tan Peng Kuan, who will also be appointed managing director of SMRT Buses from May 1.

SMRT’s deputy chief executive and president of international business development, Mr Lee Ling Wee, will take over Mr Tan Peng Kuan’s post, on top of his current responsibilities.

Mr Tan Peng Kuan, who joined SMRT from ST Engineering, is also the transport company’s group chief data and digital transformation officer, covering matters relating to data, digital, technology and engineering capabilities, training and development, and procurement. He will continue in this role.

As the president of Strides Holdings, he will oversee business units that are not related to public transport, as well as consultancy work in the realm of rail, engineering, data and digitalisation.

In its statement, SMRT said Mr Tan Peng Kuan will report to group chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping, and “be responsible for the delivery of a world-class transport service that is safe, reliable and commuter-centric by Strides Holdings”.

It also said that Mr Lee Ling Wee is well-positioned to lead SMRT’s engineering arm, given his years of service as CEO of SMRT Trains from 2013 to 2020 and his previous experience in the Republic of Singapore Air Force, where he had served for more than 20 years and had held various senior leadership roles, including head of the RSAF engineering and logistics department.

Mr Tan Kian Heong will be redesignated as adviser to his successor from May 1 to July 31, SMRT said.

“Kian Heong has made his personal decision to leave SMRT on Aug 1, 2024,” Ms Lee Yem Choo said in response to queries.

Mr Tan Kian Heong joined the company in January 2013 as director of buses, after serving more than 20 years in the Singapore Armed Forces where he rose to the rank of colonel.

He was appointed vice-president of buses in April 2013, and in 2016 became the managing director of SMRT Buses.