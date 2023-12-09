Cab operator Strides Premier launches spruced up fleet, some taxis offer free Wi-Fi

SINGAPORE - The Republic’s newly merged and second-largest cab operator, Strides Premier, has launched its spruced up fleet of taxis comprising six models, with around 90 per cent of them being hybrid and electric-powered.

All of its about 2,300 cabs plying the roads now bear the new Strides Premier logo, after SMRT-owned Strides merged with Premier Taxis in May 2023.

Most of its car models were carried over from the previous companies, such as Strides’ bright green electric car. A few months after the merger, the company added the hybrid Toyota Corolla to its mix – in both sedan and touring models. Thirty-five of those new grey taxis are plying the roads now.

This is part of Strides Premier’s move to replace and progressively phase out its remaining diesel cars so that its fleet will be greener and minimally hybrid, said its chief executive Ang Wei Neng.

These were some of the updates announced on Dec 9 at Strides Premier’s first event since the merger, which showcased what customers and taxi drivers can expect from the new operator.

Other initiatives announced at the firm’s headquarters in Changi South were welfare benefits for drivers and free Wi-Fi on some taxis.

Strides Premier’s updates come a couple of days after market leader ComfortDelGro announced that it will raise fares from Dec 13 due to rising fuel prices, high inflation and the upcoming GST hike to 9 per cent in 2024.

The leading taxi operator will raise flag-down fares by 50 cents for its regular taxis, among other hikes.

Prime Taxi also plans to raise its fares, but it did not disclose details.

When asked if Strides Premier will follow suit, Mr Ang maintained that it has not made a decision.

“As for flag-down rates and (meter fares) we are looking at the situation very closely and will see what is the feedback from passengers and hirers,” added Mr Ang, who is also MP for West Coast GRC.

He added that the rental rates for Strides Premier’s taxis are not the highest and the daily rate for its newer cars can be under $100 before GST, he said.

In time, the company is planning to have close to 200 Toyota Corolla hybrids on the road, up from 35 now. Its new taxis will be grey-coloured, comprising models such as Toyota Corolla and Kia Niro Plus.

Under a six-month pilot, about 50 of Strides Premier’s taxis will have free Wi-Fi for passengers. The operator will assess usage before expanding the free service.