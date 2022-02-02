SCDF officers get together for their take on traditional Chinese New Year song

SINGAPORE - A group of four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers got together to tackle a new challenge this month - to each deliver the perfect rendition of parts of a popular Chinese New Year song.

The challenge to deliver the Gong Xi Gong Xi song, which means congratulations in English, was compounded by how Mandarin was not the primary language of three of the four singers.

But Captain Joey Low, 30, Sergeant Norashikin Imran, 31, Corporal (NS) Ligo Ralph Alvern Cueco, 21, and Corporal (NS) Abdul Rahman Ismail, 22, spent an entire day in the recording studio, till the point they were each able to sing their parts with perfect enunciation.

The four were the singers in SCDF's Chinese New Year song this year. Meanwhile, a cast featuring six other SCDF officers performed in the music video for the song.

The video was uploaded on Facebook on Monday (Jan 31), and garnered more than 4,000 views in just eight hours after its release. It featured scenes from the historic Central Fire Station and SCDF's marine firefighting vessels, among others.

Mr Mohammad Masri Abdul Rahman, 42, a creative producer in SCDF's corporate communications department, said the latest video is part of SCDF's regular outreach to the public during festive occasions.

He added that such videos aim to pass on good wishes to the public, while giving an insight into the lives of officers.

The music video for Gong Xi Gong Xi depicts scenes of SCDF's officers working on the evening of Chinese New Year's Eve, at a time when families around the country usually get together for reunion dinners.