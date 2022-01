SINGAPORE - When it's Chinese New Year, you will see "huat" here, "huat" there, "huat" everywhere - from a lucky-draw poster in a Bishan coffee shop to the Singapore Chinese Culture Centre (SCCC) in Shenton Way.

"Huat" is how the Chinese word, "fa" (meaning prosper), is pronounced in the Hokkien dialect. Going by its popularity, it is living in prosperous times.