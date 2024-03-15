Passengers will have more meal choices, bigger portions as SIA revamps its premium economy class

SINGAPORE - Passengers who fly in premium economy on Singapore Airlines (SIA) can look forward to a greater variety of meal choices and larger portions from March 31, when the airline rolls out a revamp of the cabin class.

As part of the revamp, SIA has expanded the food and beverages menu to a total of 175 main courses, 48 appetisers, and 34 desserts. These are either brand new dishes or existing ones that have undergone significant changes.

An example of a dish that has been tweaked is the nasi lemak ayam rendang, a Malay rice dish served with slow-cooked chicken in coconut milk with spices. Its previous rendition was nasi lemak which featured fried chicken.

The entirely new dishes include nine from the Book The Cook selection, which allows customers to pre-order main courses such as slow braised lamb ragout, plant-based roasted cauliflower steak, and roti jala with Malay style lamb curry.