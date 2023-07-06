Emirates launches premium economy seats on Singapore-Dubai leg

SINGAPORE - Emirates rolled out premium economy class seats in June for flights from Singapore to Dubai, in a move to capture demand from travellers who want to fly in greater comfort at more affordable prices.

The United Arab Emirates carrier has outfitted its A380 planes with 56 premium economy seats each, and Emirates’ Country Manager in Singapore and Brunei Rashid Al Ardha is confident that the new cabin “will cater to the requirements of both corporate and leisure travellers”.

Fares for Emirates’ premium economy class start from $1,729, compared with $699 for economy class and $3,009 for business class, although final prices are subject to market dynamics.

At present, travellers cannot use their frequent flyer points to upgrade from economy to premium economy.

Emirates has lagged behind other carriers in offering such seats, only doing so from 2021 for flights between Dubai and London.

The carrier now offers the choice of premium economy seats to eight destinations including Singapore, New York and Christchurch.

In comparison, Cathay Pacific launched its premium economy class in 2012, while Singapore Airlines (SIA) did so in 2015.

Aviation analysts attributed Emirates’ delay in introducing premium economy class to a variety of reasons, such as learning from other airlines’ experiences and studying consumer habits from the sidelines.

Head of Asia at OAG Aviation Mayur Patel told The Straits Times that a key driving force behind the airline’s revenue growth is its high-density seating with a 10-abreast economy class.

Refitting the premium economy cabin – by removing 88 economy seats – would thus require in-depth research on customer preferences to ensure an increase in revenue, he added.

Fully decked out in wood panel finishing reminiscent of its business class cabin, Emirates’ premium economy cabin comes fitted with leather seats – with a pitch of up to 40 inches, width of 19.5 inches, and a recline of 8 inches, along with calf rests.

Premium economy passengers can also enjoy a more extensive drinks menu that includes premium sparkling wine Chandon, as well as a dedicated check-in area at Dubai International Airport.