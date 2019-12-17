Over 2,800 food delivery riders to get e-scooter trade-in grant: Lam Pin Min

SINGAPORE - More than 2,800 applications for the e-scooter Trade-in Grant have been approved for delivery riders from the three major food delivery companies, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min on Monday (Dec 16).

The $7 million grant was introduced in mid-November by the government to help food delivery riders replace their electric scooters with bicycles, power-assisted bicycles or personal mobility aids, after the devices were banned from footpaths.

In a Facebook post, Dr Lam said: "So far, Land Transport Authority (LTA) has received more than 3,000 applications and approved over 2,800 applications from riders across the three major food delivery companies Grabfood, foodpanda and Deliveroo."

To qualify for the grant, riders have to surrender their e-scooters at disposal points located on Grab, Deliveroo and Foodpanda premises.

Riders who trade in their existing e-scooters will each receive up to $1,000 to buy a power-assisted bicycle, or $600 for a bicycle.

Dr Lam visited a one-stop location in Sin Ming where GrabFood is helping riders transition to new devices, letting them submit applications for the grant and trade in their existing devices at the same venue.

He reminded affected riders to apply for the grant before the Dec 31 deadline.

The grant is one component of what the Ministry of Transport and LTA said was a "transition assistance package" to help riders affected by the ban.

Dr Lam also advised riders to download the MyTransport.SG app and familiarise themselves with the 440km of cycling paths around the island.

"Come 1st January 2020, we will enforce strictly against e-scooters on footpaths," he added.

"At the same time, as more riders begin to use and get familiar with their new devices, do look out for one another and be gracious when sharing the paths and roads. Safety is paramount!"

E-scooters were banned from footpaths from Nov 5 to address public safety concerns, following a rise in the number of accidents involving the devices.

Those caught flouting the rules can be fined up to $2,000 and/or jailed for up to three months if convicted.