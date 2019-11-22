Almost 2,500 food delivery riders apply to trade in e-scooters in first week of grant scheme: LTA

SINGAPORE - More than a third of food delivery riders working for the three major food delivery firms in Singapore have applied to trade in their e-scooters for grants of up to $1,000, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Nov 22).

Most of the 2,500 requests have been approved, with the remaining applications now being processed, it added.

There are about 7,000 riders working for GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

In a Facebook post, LTA said: "As we work to restore safety on our footpaths which has been welcomed by pedestrians, we will continue to engage and provide support to those whose livelihoods are affected by the ban on the riding of e-scooters.

"We are glad that between one-third and half have come forward in the first week since the e-scooter Trade-in Grant (eTG) commenced, to trade in their devices."

The eTG was announced amid widespread concerns among food delivery riders about the ban of e-scooters on footpaths.

Riders will have to trade-in their e-scooters by the end of the year to qualify for the eTG, which began on Nov 15.

Those who opt to switch to electric bicycles or personal mobility aids can get up to $1,000, while those who switch to bicycles can get up to $600.

Firms have said that they expect more applications in the coming weeks.

Under LTA's requirements, in-principle approval is granted on the condition that riders do not sell their new vehicles or transfer ownership to someone else for six months after they receive payment.

A breach of terms and conditions set out under the eTG scheme may result in a rider's disqualification. Riders who are disqualified will have to return all payments they received from the scheme.