Nine bus service routes to be amended from Oct 30 for Cross Island Line construction

Nine bus services currently serving a section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 will have their routes temporarily amended starting Oct 30. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Published
25 min ago

SINGAPORE - Nine bus services currently serving a section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 will have their routes temporarily amended, starting from Oct 30, due to road closures facilitating the construction of the Cross Island MRT Line (CRL).

Five of the nine bus services affected are 21, 39, 53, 81 and 109, SBS Transit said on Monday. Four other bus services under Go-Ahead Singapore – 12, 12e, 17 and 518 – will also have their routes amended.

Instead of stopping at two bus stops along a section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 – near the upcoming Pasir Ris East Station and White Sands Primary School – the buses will stop at six additional bus stops along Pasir Ris Street 11 and Pasir Ris Street 12.

More information about the road closure will be released by the Land Transport Authority at a later date.

The construction for the first phase of the CRL, comprising 12 stations from Aviation Park in Changi to Bright Hill in Sin Ming, has commenced and is slated to be ready by 2030.

More On This Topic
NightRider and 11 other bus services to stop from June 30
SBS Transit driver dies after bus crashes into tree in Hougang

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top