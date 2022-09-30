Construction on Riviera station on Cross Island Line’s Punggol extension to start in early 2023

SINGAPORE - Construction works for the Riviera station, part of the Punggol extension to the Cross Island Line, are expected to start in the first quarter of 2023, under a $1.1 billion contract awarded to a joint venture on Friday.

Japan's Taisei Corporation and the Singapore branch of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation will design and build the station, with passenger service targeted to start in 2032.

Safety measures, such as ground improvement works, will be put in place before construction and excavation works begin, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which awarded the contract.

Traffic diversions to facilitate construction works will be carried out in phases to minimise the inconvenience to residents and motorists, it added.

A large-diameter tunnel boring machine will be used to construct a 4.3km-long tunnel, about 25m below ground, with two tracks in it.

Currently, the joint venture is involved in the construction of underground tunnels between Aviation Park station and Loyang station for the first phase of the Cross Island Line, Singapore's eighth MRT line.

Taisei Corporation was involved in the construction of the Marina Bay station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, while China State Construction Engineering Corporation is now involved in the construction of Keppel and Cantonment stations for the Circle Line.

When completed, the Cross Island Line will serve the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, and link major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

The 7.3km Punggol extension will comprise four stations - Punggol, Riviera, Elias and Pasir Ris.

Residents living in areas such as Pasir Ris, Tampines North, Punggol and Sengkang will get better rail connectivity, and more than 40,000 households are expected to benefit, according to the LTA.