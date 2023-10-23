Next-gen ERP on-board units to be installed from Nov; motorists can opt out of touchscreen display

SINGAPORE – On-board units for a satellite-based Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system will be installed in vehicles in phases from Nov 1 this year, and is expected to be concluded by the end of 2025.

In all, nearly one million vehicles will be fitted with new on-board units (OBU), starting in November with about 20,000 fleet vehicles – those registered to a company or organisation.

The devices will be installed on new vehicles from the first quarter of 2024, while all other vehicles will be scheduled in batches, based on the vehicle’s age.

In a nod to feedback from the public that the OBU is too bulky, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday said motorists can opt out of installing the touchscreen display and get key information via mobile apps on their smartphones instead.

The new OBU that replaces the current in-vehicle unit has three pieces – a processing unit located on the side of the front passenger footwell, an antenna and a touchscreen display mounted on the windscreen. Motorcycles will have a single-piece unit mounted on the handlebar.

Vehicle owners will be notified by LTA when it is their turn to install the OBU, with instructions on how to schedule an appointment.

The OBU will be free if installed within the two-month period stated in the notification, said LTA, adding that it will announce more details about the installation for individual vehicles early next year.

The next-generation ERP system will replace the current 25-year-old cordon-based system, which LTA said is reaching the end of its operational lifespan.