New Jurong Region Line to boost access for NTU students

SINGAPORE - In a decade's time, students and staff will be able to take the MRT to three stops within the Nanyang Technology University's campus.

The new stations will improve access to the hall residences, the National Institute of Education and the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine

The Jurong Region Line (JRL) is expected to serve more than 200,000 commuters in its initial years of opening, connecting to areas previously unserved by the rail system, such as NTU.

On Wednesday, the Land Transport Authority unveiled the 24km alignment and 24 stations of the JRL, which will open in stages from 2026.

The JRL will also serve residents of Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay, Jurong and the future Tengah area, and also connect upcoming areas like the Jurong Innovation District.

Ridership is expected to rise to 500,000, in tandem with the development of the innovation district, Jurong Lake District and Tengah area.

The JRL will have three interchange stations at Boon Lay (East-West Line), Choa Chu Kang (North-South Line) and Jurong East (East west and north south).

The first phase of the line to open , in 2026, will be the JRL (West) segment comprising 10 stations linking Choa Chu Kang to Boon Lay and Tawas.

The second phase, to open in 2027, will be the JRL (East) segment with seven stations will open, providing connectivity between Tengah and Pandan Reservoir.

The final phase in 2028 will see the line extending further into the west to NTU and Jurong Pier in the south.

The medium capacity line will be fully above-ground and use train cars which measure 18.6m by 2.8m, smaller than those used on the Circle Line, which are about 23m by 3.2m.

Each train will have three cars each, that will be powered by a power-supplying third rail.

The JRL system will be designed with a headway, or train interval, of 90 seconds. However, authorities plan to run the trains at intervals of between two to three minute at the start.

To facilitate the construction of the Jurong Region Line, close to 24,000 square metres of land will have to be acquired.

This includes a Housing Board multi-storey carpark with shops at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Another 19 plots of land will also need to be taken over but these will be a partial acquisition which only affects ancillary features such as green verges and boundary walls or fencing.